First batch of imported Paxlovid drug for COVID-19 patients arrives in Shanghai

The Pfizer-produced medicine has been distributed to hospitals throughout China after being cleared by Customs on Thursday.

China's first batch of Paxlovid medicine for COVID-19 treatment has arrived in Shanghai and was cleared by local Customs on Thursday, Shanghai customs said on Friday.

"The batch of medicine, totaling 21,200 boxes, entered Shanghai through the Pudong Airport Port and was sent to Waigaoqiao Bonded Zone for inspection immediately," said Hu Xiaoming, chief of the General Office of Shanghai Customs.

After clearance, the medicines, made by Pfizer, were distributed to hospitals all over the country to cure COVID-19 patients, according to the customs.

China's National Medical Products Administration approved the import and registration of Paxlovid on February 11 this year.

On March 15, the National Health Commission wrote Paxlovid into the newly revised COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment protocol, according to customs.