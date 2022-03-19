﻿
News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 local cases, 366 local asymptomatic infections

Four local confirmed patients and 178 local asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

The city reported eight locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 366 local asymptomatic infections, 12 imported patients and six imported asymptomatic cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Of all the local infections, four confirmed patients and 178 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

8 local cases

The first four patients were confirmed during central quarantine as they are close contacts of previous cases.

The rest tested positive when screened as high-risk people.

A total of 11 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 178 infections tested positive during central quarantine as close contacts of previous cases.

The 179th to 366th infections tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 587 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is an Argentine who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 8.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 10.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 12.

The fourth and fifth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 15 from Hong Kong SAR.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The seventh to 10th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 28 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 11th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 15.

The 12th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 16.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 105 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The second and third cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 3 from Hong Kong SAR.

The fourth case is a Chinese living in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The fifth case is a Chinese working in Malaysia who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

The sixth case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 15.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 95 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 26 confirmed patients and 15 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,404 imported cases, 3,922 have been discharged upon recovery and 482 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 560 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 168 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 1,778 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 121 imported ones, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
