COVID-19 in Shanghai: 31 local cases, 865 local asymptomatic infections

Among local infections, 30 confirmed patients and 749 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.
The city reported 31 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 865 local asymptomatic infections, eight imported patients and three imported asymptomatic cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 30 confirmed patients and 749 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

31 local cases

The first 30 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 31st patients tested positive when screened as high-risk people.

A total of five people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 749 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 116 infections tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 332 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in France who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 8.

The second patient is a French who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the local airport on March 15.

The fifth patient, an Indian visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR, and the sixth patient, a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR, arrived at the local airport on March 16 on the same flight.

The seventh and eighth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 18 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 64 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on March 7.

The second case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

The third case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 16.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while their 41 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 140 patients and 186 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,434 imported cases, 4,208 have been discharged upon recovery and 226 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 632 local cases, 404 have been discharged upon recovery and 221 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 3,563 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 3,505 local ones, the health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
