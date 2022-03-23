﻿
News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 confirmed cases, 977 local asymptomatic infections

Of all local cases, three confirmed patients and 886 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.
The city reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 977 local asymptomatic infections, 10 imported patients and four imported asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Of all the local infections, three confirmed patients and 886 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

4 local cases

The first three patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one tested positive when screened as high-risk people.

Three people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 886 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 91 infections tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 258 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 27.

The second patient is a Chinese sailor who arrived at the local airport on February 27 from India.

The third patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on March 8.

The fourth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The fifth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on March 15.

The seventh patient is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the local airport on March 15.

The eighth patient is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 16.

The ninth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on March 19.

The 10th patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 111 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The second case is a Chinese sailor who arrived in Shanghai on February 27 from India.

The third case is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the local airport on March 15.

The fourth case is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on March 19.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 25 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 23 patients and 79 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,444 imported cases, 4,225 have been discharged upon recovery and 219 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 636 local cases, 410 have been discharged upon recovery and 219 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 4,465 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 4,408 local ones, the health commission said.

