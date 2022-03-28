News / Metro

Q&As about lockdown in Shanghai: Necessities and business

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  19:08 UTC+8, 2022-03-28       0
All you need to know about necessities and business operation in Shanghai during the ongoing two-phase lockdown.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  19:08 UTC+8, 2022-03-28       0

Daily necessities

Q: How to solve the problem of residents not having sufficient supplies during the 5-day lockdown?

A: All of the city's districts will deliver basic necessities to residents' communities during the lockdown period. Those who need extra help can dial their respective district's 24/7 hotline.

Q: The lockdown requires residents to stay indoors, how do they collect their deliveries?

A: In principle, residents should stay indoors. If there are any deliveries, community volunteers can help give the deliveries to residents in a non-contact manner.

Q: What about living-alone seniors? Will anyone help them buy or get food?

A: During lockdown, communities will help living-alone seniors, especially households that only have one elderly person. Shanghai's residential committees at each level have been asked to assign volunteers to deliver food, vegetables, and deliveries to living-alone seniors.

Also, each of the city's district has set up emergency response teams to care for living-alone seniors. They will make phone calls to such seniors to learn about their needs, like food, medicine or medical help. They will work with community residential committees to help solve the seniors' problems.

Business operation

Q: Who are the epidemic prevention and control personnel? Who are allowed and what documents do they need to enter locked-down communities?

A: The personnel comprise of epidemiological survey crew; as well as medics who are in charge of disinfection, and taking nucleic acid samples, and staff members of the leadership office for pandemic prevention and control at the city, district, and township level.

With related work documents, these personnel can enter communities that are under lockdown to carry out pandemic prevention and control work.

Also, medical personnel, police officers and delivery workers can just show their work document to enter the communities.

Q: Some residents are unable to go to work because of the lockdown. What if their employers still insist on them reporting to work?

A: All enterprises and companies in lockdown areas will either stop operation or adopt work from distance measures, except for those essential lines of work that keep the city functioning such as companies that are in charge of providing water, electricity, gas, communication, transportation, sanitation, and food etc.

Q: Can closed-off firms and factories still operate and produce goods?

A: The closed-off companies and factories can still operate as long as all their employees stick to the lockdown requirements.

Q: Party and Government Office employees will all either work from home or become volunteers in their respective communities to participate in the pandemic control and prevention work. How can they participate?

A: There are two ways in which they can become volunteers. They can contact their residential committees to sign up for volunteer programs or visit the "Shanghai Volunteer" website or their WeChat mini-app to register.

Q: Can hotels still take guests during lockdown? Any special requirements?

A: All hotels in the city will be asked to strictly follow the pandemic prevention and control guidelines for hotels. Also, they will have to comply with the city's newest round of nucleic acid testing requirement by testing their staff and guests.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     