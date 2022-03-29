More medics pitching in at central quarantine sites

Hundreds of local medics are joining the fight against the recent surge in COVID-19 cases at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center quarantine site.

On Tuesday, a team of 59 medics from Shanghai Children's Medical Center traveled to the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center – a site for people with mild symptoms and asymptomatic infections – where it will treat patients between the ages of eight and 17.

Another team with 468 medics from Shanghai 10th People's Hospital also traveled to the Shanghai New International Expo Center, another quarantine site in Pudong, on Tuesday.

The hospital said many of the medics volunteered for the assignment, two-thirds of whom are younger than 35.

Some team members worked in Wuhan when the virus broke out more than two years ago.