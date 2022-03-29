News / Metro

More medics pitching in at central quarantine sites

  15:30 UTC+8, 2022-03-29       0
Hundreds of local medics are joining the fight against the recent surge in COVID-19 cases at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center quarantine site.
More medics are heading to central quarantine sites to support the fight against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, a team of 59 medics from Shanghai Children's Medical Center traveled to the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center – a site for people with mild symptoms and asymptomatic infections – where it will treat patients between the ages of eight and 17.

Ti Gong

Luggage belonging to medics from Shanghai Children's Medical Center.

Another team with 468 medics from Shanghai 10th People's Hospital also traveled to the Shanghai New International Expo Center, another quarantine site in Pudong, on Tuesday.

The hospital said many of the medics volunteered for the assignment, two-thirds of whom are younger than 35.

Some team members worked in Wuhan when the virus broke out more than two years ago.

Ti Gong

A medic at Shanghai 10th People's Hospital hugs her colleague before heading to the quarantine site.

Pudong
