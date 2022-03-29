News / Metro

Strict lockdown mandates in Pudong in effect

  15:34 UTC+8, 2022-03-29
Residents in the Pudong New Area, now under lockdown due to the surging number of local COVID-19 cases, are prohibited from going to public areas despite taking nucleic acid tests.
  0

Residents in the Pudong New Area, now under lockdown due to the surging number of local COVID-19 cases, are prohibited from going to public areas despite taking nucleic acid tests, the district government said in a notification released on Tuesday.

According to the notification, from 5am on March 28 until 5am on April 1, all residential communities in Pudong are under "closed-loop management", under which people can only enter but not exit the area. As such, all residents except special groups like medics, police officers and deliverymen must stay at home – and even these special groups must have permits issued by authorities.

People are only allowed to leave their homes for nucleic acid testing at designated sites at specified times.

Volunteers serving people in communities or villages must have had at least two vaccine shots and a negative nucleic acid test result from within the prior 48 hours.

Residents cannot leave their homes to pick up things they have ordered online. Food and parcels will be collected and distributed by pandemic prevention and control workers.

Those who experience emergencies, such as the need for medical treatment, can contact their family doctors, neighborhood committees, subdistricts or towns for help.

Anyone who violates these mandates will be punished by law.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Ke Jiayun
