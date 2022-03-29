Police: Man kayaking on Suzhou Creek, 'not from Pudong'

The 37-year-old Putuo District resident, however, got a reprimand because individuals who want to sail on Suzhou Creek need to get approval from local authorities, police said.

A video of a man seen kayaking on Suzhou Creek and being stopped by police went viral on Monday evening, with some accompanying comments claiming that the man was kayaking from Pudong to Puxi since the former was put under lockdown from Monday morning.

Shanghai police confirmed on Tuesday that the man was found kayaking on Suzhou Creek on Monday evening, but said he doesn't live in Pudong.

The man surnamed Bai, 37, allegedly entered the creek near Xinhu Mingzhucheng, a residential complex in Putuo District, at 5:15pm on Monday.

He was stopped by police near Bandao Garden, another residential complex in Putuo which is about a kilometer away.

The man was safe and sound, police said.

He told police that he went boating because he was feeling bored.

Bai lives in a residential complex along the creek which is not under lockdown at the moment, and has tested negative for COVID-19, police revealed.

