News / Metro

Police: Man kayaking on Suzhou Creek, 'not from Pudong'

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:47 UTC+8, 2022-03-29       0
The 37-year-old Putuo District resident, however, got a reprimand because individuals who want to sail on Suzhou Creek need to get approval from local authorities, police said.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:47 UTC+8, 2022-03-29       0

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The man is seen kayaking on Suzhou Creek.

    Ti Gong

  • The man kayaking on Suzhou Creek

    Ti Gong

  • The man kayaking on Suzhou Creek

    Ti Gong

  • Police stop the man about 1 kilometer away from where he entered the creek.

    Ti Gong

A video of a man seen kayaking on Suzhou Creek and being stopped by police went viral on Monday evening, with some accompanying comments claiming that the man was kayaking from Pudong to Puxi since the former was put under lockdown from Monday morning.

Shanghai police confirmed on Tuesday that the man was found kayaking on Suzhou Creek on Monday evening, but said he doesn't live in Pudong.

The man surnamed Bai, 37, allegedly entered the creek near Xinhu Mingzhucheng, a residential complex in Putuo District, at 5:15pm on Monday.

He was stopped by police near Bandao Garden, another residential complex in Putuo which is about a kilometer away.

The man was safe and sound, police said.

He told police that he went boating because he was feeling bored.

Bai lives in a residential complex along the creek which is not under lockdown at the moment, and has tested negative for COVID-19, police revealed.

He was, however, given a reprimand by police because individuals who want to sail on Suzhou Creek need to get approval from local authorities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Pudong
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     