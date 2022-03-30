COVID-19 in Shanghai: 326 confirmed cases, 5,656 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 326 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 5,656 local asymptomatic infections, three imported patients and two imported asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.

The city reported 326 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 5,656 local asymptomatic infections, three imported patients and two imported asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 18 confirmed patients are previously asymptomatic infections. Seventeen confirmed patients and 5,131 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

326 local cases

The first 17 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 18th to 308th patients tested positive in the screening of high-risk people.

The 309th to 326th patients are previously asymptomatic infections.

A total of 863 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 5,131 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 525 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 1,565 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first two patients are Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 19.



The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on March 26.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 54 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 20.



The second case is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on March 26.

The cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 32 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 45 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,505 imported cases, 4,385 have been discharged upon recovery and 120 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 1,224 local cases, 558 have been discharged upon recovery and 659 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 23,933 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 23,896 local ones, the health commission said.