Making life as normal as possible for seniors during virus surge

  14:58 UTC+8, 2022-03-30
Senior homes across Shanghai have been under closed-loop management, and a protective wall has been built for the city's elderly residents.
Ti Gong

An elderly resident of Shanghai Yinkang Senior Care Home proudly shows off her handwork.

Ti Gong

A senior resident plays soccer at the Sanmen Road community-based senior home in Hongkou's Jiangwan Town.

Senior homes across Shanghai have been under closed-loop management, and a protective wall has been built for the city's elderly residents.

Nurses sleep at senior homes, accompanying elderly residents at all times.

Parcels are carefully disinfected and delivered by staff to the elderly.

Because visits by families have been halted, staffers are helping elderly residents use WeChat to keep in touch with their relatives.

The goal is zero COVID-19 infections in the city's senior homes, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Auntie Zhao, a nursing staffer at Shanghai Yinkang Senior Care Home in Hongkou District, has not seen her daughter for nearly two years. She lives at her work place all the time.

"The health and safety of our senior residents is the priority," she said.

She serves some bed-ridden seniors and takes good care of them.

Ti Gong

Handwork by seniors at the Sanmen Road community-based senior home in Hongkou's Jiangwan Town

Ti Gong

Senior residents play with Chinese character cards at Shanghai Yinkang Senior Care Home.

"Some of them were talkative when they first arrived at the senior home, but they can no longer talk due to aging," said Zhao. "But I know what they need in eye contact and a simple sign, because we have been together for so many years. When they smile at me, I feel happy and that my hard work is worthwhile."

The job requires a strong sense of responsibility, patience and a loving heart, the senior home said.

An increasing number of activities have been arranged at the senior home to help elderly people with cognitive disorders get through the tough period, and ease their feelings of loneliness due to not being able to see their families in person.

Meal services for the city's elderly citizens are operating normally, but local community-based canteens have suspended dining services.

Hot meals are supplied to about 1,500 senior homes in eight sub-districts in Hongkou by community-based canteens.

"We were concerned in the beginning that the service would be suspended due to COVID-19," said Wu Xuebao, 92, and Zhao Chunying, his 87-year-old wife.

The couple cannot cook for themselves.

"We are deeply moved that the service continues, and chefs and delivery workers sleep here to ensure services are normal," the couple said.

