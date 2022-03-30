News / Metro

UN-Habitat initiates 'Shanghai Award' on sustainable development

The award will honor global cities for their achievements in sustainable urban development and promote the exchange of experience among cities around the world.
Imaginechina

The skyline of Shanghai's Pudong and Puxi areas

The UN-Habitat on Wednesday announced the establishment of the "Shanghai Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities" with the support of the Shanghai government.

The first Shanghai Award, a global initiative, will be presented on World Cities Day on October 31, the United Nations Human Settlement Programme announced at a meeting in Nairobi, capital of Kenya.

According to the UN organization, the award will drive cities around the world to advance their implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the New Urban Agenda of the UN-Habitat.

It will honor global cities for their progress and achievements in sustainable urban development and promote the exchange of experience among cities around the world, according to the organization.

The award, jointly operated by China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Shanghai Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, will specially focus on Belt and Road cities and developing countries.

Zhou Pingjian, Chinese ambassador to Kenya and permanent representative to the UN-Habitat, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging across the world, posing a severe challenge to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"The Chinese government will use the Shanghai Award as a link to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the UN-Habitat and other member states on urban development," Zhou told the meeting.

The Shanghai Award will be presented once every year with a comprehensive award and multiple themed awards. A special award can also be given. The selection process for the first award will be initiated soon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
