News / Metro

Shanghai's biggest central quarantine site to be put into use soon

  20:50 UTC+8, 2022-03-30
The central quarantine site at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in Pudong will be put into use soon for people with mild COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic infections.
The central quarantine site at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area will be put into use soon, local officials said.

The site, the biggest quarantine venue in Shanghai yet, is expected to have up to 15,000 beds and will be used for people with mild COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic infections.

Multiple medical teams from top local hospitals like Shanghai 6th People's Hospital, Shanghai 10th People's Hospital and Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine have already arrived at the site.

Ti Gong

Medical experts check the Shanghai New International Expo Center, which is under renovation to become a central quarantine site.

Ti Gong

Inside the site.

Chen Erzhen, vice president of Ruijin Hospital and head of Shanghai's central quarantine treatment team, went to the site with experts from different medical teams on Wednesday morning to check the venue, which is undergoing renovation to meet the requirement for quarantine and disease prevention and control.

They offered suggestions and guidance on construction, environment and signage to ensure proper medical practice and patients' safety.

Zhao Qing from Yueyang hospital and head of its 206-member medical team said the hospital has made proper preparations and will make full use of its procedure of applying both Western and traditional Chinese medicine for COVID-19 treatment.

Ti Gong

Medics from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine take an oath to serve COVID-19 patients whole-heartedly.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
