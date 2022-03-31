COVID-19 in Shanghai: 355 confirmed cases, 5,298 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 355 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 5,298 local asymptomatic infections, three imported patients and one imported asymptomatic case on Wednesday.

The city reported 355 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 5,298 local asymptomatic infections, three imported patients and one imported asymptomatic case on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Of all the local infections, 16 confirmed patients are previously asymptomatic infections. Ten confirmed patients and 4,477 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

355 local cases

The first 10 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 11th to 339th patients tested positive in the screening of high-risk people.

The 340th to 355th patients are previously asymptomatic infections.

A total of 937 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 4,477 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 821 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 2,433 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 16 via Denmark.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 19.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on March 28.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 58 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic case

The case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 27.



The case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 22 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 20 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,508 imported cases, 4,394 have been discharged upon recovery and 114 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 1,579 local cases, 578 have been discharged upon recovery and 994 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 28,894 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 28,860 local ones, the health commission said.