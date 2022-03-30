Irate Pudong resident quells dabai death rumor

A online rumor about a dabai in the Pudong New Area dying from overwork -- 96 straight hours -- has been dispelled by a resident involved in the incident which went viral online.

An video circulating online from Sunday showed a security guard at a community compound conducting CPR on a person wearing a white protective suit.

Dabai -- doctors, nurses and volunteers in white protective suits -- are now omnipresent in Shanghai amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The guard's son surnamed Zhou told Eastday.com on Wednesday that the person suffering a heart attack, caught on the video, was a resident from a locked-down compound in Pudong's Zhuqiao Town.



The patient was required to wear a protective suit for the closed-loop transport to the hospital, based on current pandemic prevention and control measures.

Zhou said his father was trying to resuscitate the resident as the latter suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while waiting for the ambulance.



Zhou was irritated about the rumor, saying it caused harm to people involved and asked people not to judge a situation simply by a video image.