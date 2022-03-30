Irate Pudong resident quells dabai death rumor
A online rumor about a dabai in the Pudong New Area dying from overwork -- apparently serving for 96 straight hours -- has been dispelled by a resident involved in the incident which went viral online, Eastday.com reported on Wednesday.
An video circulating online from Sunday showed a security guard at a community compound conducting CPR on a person wearing a white protective suit.
Dabai -- doctors, nurses and volunteers in white protective suits -- are now omnipresent in Shanghai amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guard's son surnamed Zhou told Eastday.com on Wednesday that the person suffering a heart attack, caught on the video, was a resident from a locked-down compound in Pudong's Zhuqiao Town.
The patient was required to wear a protective suit for the closed-loop transport to the hospital, based on current pandemic prevention and control measures.
Zhou said his father was trying to resuscitate the resident as the latter suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while waiting for the ambulance.
Zhou was irritated about the rumor, saying it caused harm to people involved and asked people not to judge a situation simply by a video image.