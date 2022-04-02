Majority of Shanghai subway network suspended

Apart from two lines in Pudong, Shanghai's whole subway network has been suspended through Monday to cope with the ongoing phased lockdown for COVID-19 screening.

Only Metro Line 6 and 16 in Pudong New Area remain operating between 7am and 8pm from Saturday through Monday.

All the other Metro lines and stations have been suspended, the subway operator Shentong Metro announced on Saturday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Citizens are asked to obey the COVID-19 quarantine stipulations during the lockdown and avoid taking the lines unless it is necessary, the operator said.

Line 6 runs between the Oriental Sports Center Station and the Gangcheng Road Station, while Line 16 goes between Longyang Road Station and Dishui Lake Station in Lingang area.

No transfer service is provided during the makeshift operation. Passengers must wear a mask and receive a temperature check before entering the stations.