Medical staffers from all around help city's hemodialysis patients

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  14:03 UTC+8, 2022-04-04
Medical practitioners and nurses of private hospitals from all over the country are coming to Shanghai to offer help to hemodialysis patients in locked-down areas.
Medical staffers from all around help city's hemodialysis patients
Medical practitioners and nurses from private hospitals and from all over the country are coming to Shanghai to offer help for hemodialysis patients in locked-down areas.

Kidney failure patients who need regular dialysis to remove waste and excess fluid from blood have faced restrictions.

Health-care authorities have ordered hospitals to respond to patients' medical demands under any condition or emergency.

The chairman of the Chinese Non-government Medical Institutions Association Hao Deming said more than 600 medics in 160 cities volunteered within 12 hours as of Friday night after the notice was published in the morning.

Medics from private hospitals in Shandong, Anhui and other eastern Chinese provinces will help with dialysis patients in Shanghai's locked-down areas.

Wang Jiusheng, general secretary of the kidney disease dialysis special committee at the Chinese Non-government Medical Institutions Association, told Shanghai Daily that after screening and checking their detailed work permits and personal information, 72 medics arrived in the Pudong New Area on Saturday.

They are ready to help at local hospitals' hemodysis departments.

The medics with professional medical licences and dialysis certificates would be dispatched to six hospitals in Pudong such as No.7 People's Hospital, Punan Hospital and Dongfang Hospital.

They are staying in a hotel in Zhangjiang area while another 50 or so medics from other private hospitals in the country are making preparations to help in Puxi hospitals.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
