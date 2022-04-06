News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 311 confirmed cases, 16,766 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 311 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 16,766 local asymptomatic infections, four imported patients and one imported asymptomatic infection on Tuesday.
The city reported 311 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 16,766 local asymptomatic infections, four imported patients and one imported asymptomatic infection on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 40 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Four confirmed patients and 16,256 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

311 local cases

The first four patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The fifth to 271st patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 272nd and 311th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 775 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 16,256 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 510 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 1,521 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in Denmark who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 23.

The second patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on March 18.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Argentine who arrived at the local airport on March 21 via Switzerland.

The fourth patient is a Mexican who arrived at the local airport on April 1 via France.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic case

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on March 22.

The case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 41 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,538 imported cases, 4,456 have been discharged upon recovery and 82 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 3,639 local cases, 710 have been discharged upon recovery and 2,922 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.

There are 82,242 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 82,221 local ones, the health commission said.

