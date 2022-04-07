COVID-19 in Shanghai: 322 confirmed cases, 19,660 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 322 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 19,660 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported patients and one imported asymptomatic infection on Wednesday.

The city reported 322 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 19,660 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported patients and one imported asymptomatic infection on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Of all the local infections, 15 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Twelve confirmed patients and 19,027 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

322 local cases

The first 12 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 13th to 307th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 308th and 322nd patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 865 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 19,027 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 633 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 1,879 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 26.



The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on March 28.

The third patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on March 19.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on March 20.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in New Zealand who arrived at the local airport on March 20.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on March 22 via Germany.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Zambia who arrived at the local airport on March 29 via Ethiopia.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 26 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic case

The case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on April 2.



The case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 18 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 47 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,545 imported cases, 4,471 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 3,961 local cases, 742 have been discharged upon recovery and 3,212 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.

There are 101,135 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 101,116 local ones, the health commission said.