Man falsely claims ability to get special delivery passes for others

A man with a special pass for delivery services showed it off to his friends on WeChat, and boasted that he could get passes for others as well, which is both false and illegal.

A man who claimed he could get special delivery passes for others was found to be boasting.

Minhang District Public Security reported on Wednesday that the 40-year-old man surnamed Chen had a special pass for delivery services. He showed it off to his friends on WeChat, and boasted that he could get passes for others as well, which is both false and illegal.



An investigation is underway.

People who forge, buy or sell special passes will be detained for at least five days, fined or even imprisoned.

Two types of special passes are available during the lockdown: one for medical, transportation, and public sanitation workers, as well as volunteers; the other for ambulance and delivery drivers.

Those with passes must take PCR tests once every 48 hours, and every community must log their entries and exits.

"I saw online posts claiming that someone was reselling passes, but I found the pictures of the passes didn't seem right," said a pass-handling official surnamed Yu.

A man surnamed Yan said he is working as a temporary delivery driver during the lockdown, and his vehicle has a special pass.

"We receive strict checks on the road," he said. "Traffic police will check if your supplies and routes match each other. One time I delivered a batch of disinfection supplies from Jing'an to suburban Qingpu District, and then went to our warehouse in Minhang to get another load. When a traffic police officer saw my empty van, he checked my previous delivery to make sure I was telling the truth."