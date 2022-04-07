News / Metro

Man falsely claims ability to get special delivery passes for others

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  15:33 UTC+8, 2022-04-07       0
A man with a special pass for delivery services showed it off to his friends on WeChat, and boasted that he could get passes for others as well, which is both false and illegal.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  15:33 UTC+8, 2022-04-07       0

A man who claimed he could get special delivery passes for others was found to be boasting.

Minhang District Public Security reported on Wednesday that the 40-year-old man surnamed Chen had a special pass for delivery services. He showed it off to his friends on WeChat, and boasted that he could get passes for others as well, which is both false and illegal.

An investigation is underway.

People who forge, buy or sell special passes will be detained for at least five days, fined or even imprisoned.

Two types of special passes are available during the lockdown: one for medical, transportation, and public sanitation workers, as well as volunteers; the other for ambulance and delivery drivers.

Those with passes must take PCR tests once every 48 hours, and every community must log their entries and exits.

"I saw online posts claiming that someone was reselling passes, but I found the pictures of the passes didn't seem right," said a pass-handling official surnamed Yu.

A man surnamed Yan said he is working as a temporary delivery driver during the lockdown, and his vehicle has a special pass.

"We receive strict checks on the road," he said. "Traffic police will check if your supplies and routes match each other. One time I delivered a batch of disinfection supplies from Jing'an to suburban Qingpu District, and then went to our warehouse in Minhang to get another load. When a traffic police officer saw my empty van, he checked my previous delivery to make sure I was telling the truth."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     