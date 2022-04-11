News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 914 confirmed cases, 25,173 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 914 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 25,173 local asymptomatic infections, three imported patients and no imported asymptomatic infections on Sunday.
The city reported 914 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 25,173 local asymptomatic infections, three imported patients and no imported asymptomatic infections on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Of all the local infections, 47 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 564 confirmed patients and 24,230 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

914 local cases

The first 564 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 565th to 867th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 868th to 914th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 895 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 24,230 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 943 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 2,739 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on April 4.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The third patient is a Korean who living in Korea who arrived at the local airport on on March 18.

All new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 29 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 291 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,563 imported cases, 4,507 have been discharged upon recovery and 56 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 7,720 local cases, 1,407 have been discharged upon recovery and 6,306 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.

There are 187,010 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 186,992 local ones, the health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
