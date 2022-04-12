International facilities helping out during lockdown

International and private medical facilities are actively assisting teams providing medical care for patients trapped in communities during the ongoing lockdown.

International and private medical facilities are actively assisting teams providing medical care for patients trapped in communities during the ongoing lockdown.

SinoUnited Health, a private medical facility, said it is sending medication to patients following online consultations. The service is welcomed by patients, especially foreigners, who face language barriers when ordering deliveries.

In the past two weeks, the facility has delivered more than 550 medications to patients, most of whom have chronic diseases and are running out of drugs during the lockdown.

A patient with diabetes thanked medics in his WeChat Moments after SinoUnited staff sent medications to his community.

He said he had an online consultation with a doctor and received insulin the next day.

"A nurse also called me to explain the proper usage and other information afterwards. I am moved," he said.

Ti Gong

Officials from Shanghai United Family Hospital, an international medical facility, said its emergency department has been extremely busy in recent weeks, as some public hospitals have been temporarily shut or scaled back. Many medics have been dispatched to makeshift hospitals and assigned to support nucleic acid screenings.

"Some patients are in serious condition and have no private medical insurance," said Li Xiaoguang, director of the hospital's emergency department. "So we try our best to help control their expenses."

United family also participated a donation, which is part of the "Go Shanghai!" campaign initiated by Shanghai Daily to help infected children at makeshift hospitals. It donated masks for the makeshift hospital at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.