COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2,573 confirmed cases, 25,146 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 2,573 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 25,146 local asymptomatic infections and one imported asymptomatic patient on Wednesday.

The city reported 2,573 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 25,146 local asymptomatic infections and one imported asymptomatic patient on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Of all the local infections, 114 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 2,200 confirmed patients and 24,548 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

2,573 local cases

The first 2,200 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 2,201st to 2,459th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 2,460th to 2,573rd patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 734 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 24,548 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 598 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 1,722 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported asymptomatic case

The case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on April 11.



The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 13 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 741 patients and 15,406 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,568 imported cases, 4,530 have been discharged upon recovery and 38 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 12,476 local cases, 2,857 have been discharged upon recovery and 9,612 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.