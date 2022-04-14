Officials upend rubbing-alcohol fabrication

Inspectors in Shanghai have busted a case involving the fabrication of the production date of rubbing alcohol in which the business cashed in on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai Debao Medical Apparatus and Instruments Co registered in Fengxian District was found purchasing 96,000 bottles of alcohol disinfectant spray from a company in Zhejiang Province recently, and sold some of them to a middleman.

The middleman resold the spray to another salesperson, who then sold it to residents in Shanghai.

Officials found the spray had packages changed and production dates fabricated on Tuesday and conducted an investigation.



The head of the company surnamed Qian admitted to the fabrication and said it was done by the Zhejiang company.

On Wednesday, officials of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation busted the company's warehouse and sealed 17,128 bottles of rubbing alcohol.

Qian has been transferred to police with the rest involved under investigation by the market watchdog.

Ti Gong