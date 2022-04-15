Quarantine site building work conflict resolved – tenants relocated

Developer's repurposing of buildings in a residential complex in Pudong's Zhangjiang area affected 39 households who were offered compensation.

A conflict was eventually resolved after state-owned developer Zhangjiang Group started work yesterday on transforming several rental apartments it had requisitioned in Pudong's Zhangjiang area for quarantine facilities, the group said today.

The major developer of Zhangjiang Science Park, Zhangjiang Group Co Ltd said it had turned five vacant buildings in Zhangjia Nashi Apartment, a state-owned rental housing project, into quarantine sites for people testing "abnormally" for COVID-19.

It was notified by a relevant government department to continue to repurpose another nine buildings in the complex for quarantine purposes on April 12.

It notified the 39 households affected by the decision, negotiated changes to their leasing contracts and offered compensation.

All 39 households have moved to other buildings in the same compound, it said.

When the group started construction works yesterday, some tenants obstructed the project. "A relevant government department" intervened and the conflict was solved, it said.

Zhangjiang Nashi Apartment started operation in August 2021.