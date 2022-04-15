News / Metro

More patients released from new makeshift hospital

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:32 UTC+8, 2022-04-15       0
With gifts in hand, nearly 60 people were able to return home or go to community quarantine sites for further medical observation.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:32 UTC+8, 2022-04-15       0

The first batch of 59 patients were released on Thursday from a new makeshift hospital on Jinian Road.

They will return to home or to central quarantine sites in the community for seven-day medical observation.

Each of them received special gifts from the medical team of Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

The gift pack includes a special certificate, xiangnang, a fragrant sachet filled with herbs as a metaphor for dispelling evil, and traditional Chinese medicine to further boost their recovery and enhance immunity.

The medical team finished its task at a huge makeshift hospital at Shanghai New International Expo Center before moving to a new site on Jinian Road last Friday to participate in the renovation and operation of the new facility as well as clinical treatment.

As a hospital which offers both Western and traditional Chinese medicines, Yueyang medics provide not only medication but also acupuncture, special herbal soup and guided TCM-theory exercises for patients.

More patients released from new makeshift hospital
Ti Gong

The gift pack Yueyang gave to each discharged patient.

More patients released from new makeshift hospital
Ti Gong

Medics of Yueyang take a picture with a girl who was discharged.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     