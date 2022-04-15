More patients released from new makeshift hospital

With gifts in hand, nearly 60 people were able to return home or go to community quarantine sites for further medical observation.

The first batch of 59 patients were released on Thursday from a new makeshift hospital on Jinian Road.

They will return to home or to central quarantine sites in the community for seven-day medical observation.

Each of them received special gifts from the medical team of Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

The gift pack includes a special certificate, xiangnang, a fragrant sachet filled with herbs as a metaphor for dispelling evil, and traditional Chinese medicine to further boost their recovery and enhance immunity.

The medical team finished its task at a huge makeshift hospital at Shanghai New International Expo Center before moving to a new site on Jinian Road last Friday to participate in the renovation and operation of the new facility as well as clinical treatment.

As a hospital which offers both Western and traditional Chinese medicines, Yueyang medics provide not only medication but also acupuncture, special herbal soup and guided TCM-theory exercises for patients.

Ti Gong