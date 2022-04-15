More patients released from new makeshift hospital
The first batch of 59 patients were released on Thursday from a new makeshift hospital on Jinian Road.
They will return to home or to central quarantine sites in the community for seven-day medical observation.
Each of them received special gifts from the medical team of Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.
The gift pack includes a special certificate, xiangnang, a fragrant sachet filled with herbs as a metaphor for dispelling evil, and traditional Chinese medicine to further boost their recovery and enhance immunity.
The medical team finished its task at a huge makeshift hospital at Shanghai New International Expo Center before moving to a new site on Jinian Road last Friday to participate in the renovation and operation of the new facility as well as clinical treatment.
As a hospital which offers both Western and traditional Chinese medicines, Yueyang medics provide not only medication but also acupuncture, special herbal soup and guided TCM-theory exercises for patients.