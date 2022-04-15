Shanghai Daily launches donation campaign for quarantined kids

Shanghai Daily has launched the "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign to help kids quarantined in makeshift hospitals, in which Singapore's leading bank, DBS, is playing a major role.

Children are a particularly vulnerable group, and Shanghai Daily has launched the "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign to help kids quarantined in makeshift hospitals. Although parents can accompany their children during quarantine, diapers, infant formula, baby wipes and toys are still among their essential daily necessities. Donations to adult patients and medics are also welcomed.



Ti Gong

Singapore's leading bank, DBS, is playing an active role in various charity campaigns to assist Shanghai's fight against the COVID-19 resurgence.

Children at the city's two makeshift hospitals received a gift pack of snacks from DBS on Friday as part of the "Go Shanghai!" campaign.

The gift packs for young patients at makeshift hospitals at Pudong's Shanghai New International Expo Center and Jinian Road in Hongkou District are intended to bring warmth and comfort to the children and their parents, according to DBS Bank (China) Limited.

"Children are expected to recover and return to their healthy and happy lives sooner with the company of love," a spokesperson for DBS China said.

The Shanghai Children's Medical Center, which operates the family section of the makeshift hospital in Pudong, appealed for help last week because children's daily necessities there, such as diapers, masks, baby formula and napkins, were in short supply.

Shanghai Daily sought donations to help with the shortages, and DBS China responded immediately.

The company said it has a duty to contribute to Shanghai's fight against the virus as a new member of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council (IBLAC).

Ti Gong

In the wake of the COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai in early March, the bank restarted its "DBS Stronger Together" campaign with the charity foundation NPI to assist pandemic prevention and control in Pudong, which was more severely hit than Puxi at the time.

The bank has presented protection gear and life necessities to front line medics, anti-pandemic staff and volunteers as well as vulnerable groups like seniors.

DBS donated 5 million yuan (US$785,000) to launch the anti-coronavirus charity campaign when COVID-19 emerged in 2020. More than 100,000 people have received supplies and protective equipment donated by the bank since then.

Its campaign will continue to focus on local medical workers, volunteers, seniors and children as well as help Shanghai get back on track as quickly as possible, the bank said.

During the virus surge DBS has continued serving its customers – even under the city's phased lockdown and other COVID-19 control measures.

DBS employees have overcome challenges by working from home or staying in offices to maintain normal operations around the clock.

They have also taken part in volunteer work in their communities during the pandemic. A new employee, for instance, has applied to distribute antigen self-testing kits to their neighbors and taught seniors how to properly conduct the tests.