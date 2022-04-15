News / Metro

Shanghai Daily launches donation campaign for quarantined kids

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:00 UTC+8, 2022-04-15       0
Shanghai Daily has launched the "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign to help kids quarantined in makeshift hospitals, in which Singapore's leading bank, DBS, is playing a major role.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:00 UTC+8, 2022-04-15       0

Editor's note:

Children are a particularly vulnerable group, and Shanghai Daily has launched the "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign to help kids quarantined in makeshift hospitals. Although parents can accompany their children during quarantine, diapers, infant formula, baby wipes and toys are still among their essential daily necessities. Donations to adult patients and medics are also welcomed. This series explores how local multinational companies are responding and helping out.

Shanghai Daily launches donation campaign for quarantined kids
Ti Gong

A boy receives a snack pack from DBS at a local makeshift hospital for children and their parents.

Singapore's leading bank, DBS, is playing an active role in various charity campaigns to assist Shanghai's fight against the COVID-19 resurgence.

Children at the city's two makeshift hospitals received a gift pack of snacks from DBS on Friday as part of the "Go Shanghai!" campaign.

The gift packs for young patients at makeshift hospitals at Pudong's Shanghai New International Expo Center and Jinian Road in Hongkou District are intended to bring warmth and comfort to the children and their parents, according to DBS Bank (China) Limited.

"Children are expected to recover and return to their healthy and happy lives sooner with the company of love," a spokesperson for DBS China said.

The Shanghai Children's Medical Center, which operates the family section of the makeshift hospital in Pudong, appealed for help last week because children's daily necessities there, such as diapers, masks, baby formula and napkins, were in short supply.

Shanghai Daily sought donations to help with the shortages, and DBS China responded immediately.

The company said it has a duty to contribute to Shanghai's fight against the virus as a new member of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council (IBLAC).

Shanghai Daily launches donation campaign for quarantined kids
Ti Gong

A child receives snacks provided by DBS at a makeshift hospital.

In the wake of the COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai in early March, the bank restarted its "DBS Stronger Together" campaign with the charity foundation NPI to assist pandemic prevention and control in Pudong, which was more severely hit than Puxi at the time.

The bank has presented protection gear and life necessities to front line medics, anti-pandemic staff and volunteers as well as vulnerable groups like seniors.

DBS donated 5 million yuan (US$785,000) to launch the anti-coronavirus charity campaign when COVID-19 emerged in 2020. More than 100,000 people have received supplies and protective equipment donated by the bank since then.

Its campaign will continue to focus on local medical workers, volunteers, seniors and children as well as help Shanghai get back on track as quickly as possible, the bank said.

During the virus surge DBS has continued serving its customers – even under the city's phased lockdown and other COVID-19 control measures.

DBS employees have overcome challenges by working from home or staying in offices to maintain normal operations around the clock.

They have also taken part in volunteer work in their communities during the pandemic. A new employee, for instance, has applied to distribute antigen self-testing kits to their neighbors and taught seniors how to properly conduct the tests.

Shanghai Daily launches donation campaign for quarantined kids
Ti Gong

Medics from a local makeshift hospital receive the snack gift pack donated by DBS.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Hongkou
Pudong
DBS
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     