Market watchdog on alert over gift pack product quality

Local market regulators have beefed up their inspections of free gift packs being delivered to locked-down residents in Shanghai following a slew of complaints regarding the products' quality. Some have also launched investigations.



Market regulators in the Pudong New Area are investigating after netizens complained that the free gift pack containing food and daily necessities from the Zhoupu Town government had quality problems.

The packs were procured by Shanghai Haoquduo Business and Trade Co Ltd registered in Pudong under authorization of the Zhoupu Town government, investigators of the Pudong New Area Administration for Market Regulation revealed.



Each pack contained items such as chicken, laundry detergent, salt, bean starch, toothpaste, soap and napkin.

The company has valid food operation licenses, according to the administration.

The items were procured from Jining Shandao Business and Trade Co Ltd in Shandong Province and Hangzhou Chaoyue Electronic Information Technology Co Ltd in Zhejiang Province and both suppliers are licensed, the watchdog added.

The samples of these goods have been sent for laboratory testing.

Residents said that the English spelling on a laundry detergent packet was wrong, and its manufacturer could not be found online.



Also, they found that the producer of the salt was listed as a defaulter by court and the suppliers of some food in the pack had been slapped with administrative penalties in the past.

Meanwhile, the Songjiang District Administration for Market Regulation and Jiuliting subdistrict authorities are looking into pork supplied by the subdistrict following complaints from residents, officials said on Wednesday.

In an earlier incident, four people were taken into custody for allegedly selling pork products of inferior quality to residents of Meilong Town in Minhang District, local police said on Tuesday.

The district police began investigating after residents complained to the town government that pork recently gifted to them was of poor quality.

The town government immediately halted distribution of the products and filed a report with the police and the administration for market regulation, police said.