News / Metro

Market watchdog on alert over gift pack product quality

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:26 UTC+8, 2022-04-20       0
Market regulators have beefed up inspection of free gift packs being delivered to locked-down residents in Shanghai following a slew of complaints regarding the products' quality.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:26 UTC+8, 2022-04-20       0
Market watchdog on alert over gift pack product quality

Residents of Jiuliting Subdistrict in suburban Songjiang District complained about the inferior quality of the pork supplied by subdistrict authorities.

Market watchdog on alert over gift pack product quality

The English spelling on the laundry detergent in the free gift pack given to residents by Pudong's Zhoupu Town government was found to be wrong.

Local market regulators have beefed up their inspections of free gift packs being delivered to locked-down residents in Shanghai following a slew of complaints regarding the products' quality. Some have also launched investigations.

Market regulators in the Pudong New Area are investigating after netizens complained that the free gift pack containing food and daily necessities from the Zhoupu Town government had quality problems.

The packs were procured by Shanghai Haoquduo Business and Trade Co Ltd registered in Pudong under authorization of the Zhoupu Town government, investigators of the Pudong New Area Administration for Market Regulation revealed.

Each pack contained items such as chicken, laundry detergent, salt, bean starch, toothpaste, soap and napkin.

The company has valid food operation licenses, according to the administration.

The items were procured from Jining Shandao Business and Trade Co Ltd in Shandong Province and Hangzhou Chaoyue Electronic Information Technology Co Ltd in Zhejiang Province and both suppliers are licensed, the watchdog added.

The samples of these goods have been sent for laboratory testing.

Residents said that the English spelling on a laundry detergent packet was wrong, and its manufacturer could not be found online.

Also, they found that the producer of the salt was listed as a defaulter by court and the suppliers of some food in the pack had been slapped with administrative penalties in the past.

Meanwhile, the Songjiang District Administration for Market Regulation and Jiuliting subdistrict authorities are looking into pork supplied by the subdistrict following complaints from residents, officials said on Wednesday.

In an earlier incident, four people were taken into custody for allegedly selling pork products of inferior quality to residents of Meilong Town in Minhang District, local police said on Tuesday.

The district police began investigating after residents complained to the town government that pork recently gifted to them was of poor quality.

The town government immediately halted distribution of the products and filed a report with the police and the administration for market regulation, police said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Minhang
Songjiang
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     