Man punished for driving private car with no special pass

A man has been given an administrative punishment after found to be driving his private car in the streets without a pass, Shanghai police said on Sunday.

Ti Gong

A man has been given an administrative punishment after found to be driving his private car in the streets without a pass, Shanghai police said on Sunday.

The man, surnamed Yu, drove past the intersection of Siping and Quyang roads in Hongkou District at 8:45am on Saturday, where he was stopped by traffic police at a checkpoint.

Yu possessed neither a special pass for his vehicle nor an approval from his neighborhood committee to go out, police said.

While being questioned by the police officers, he suddenly started his car and drove off down Siping Road.

Yu was later stopped by police in the Bund Tunnel and taken to a police station for further investigation, after a confirmation of his recent PCR test result.

Yu told police that he had had a fallout with his friend at the latter's home where he was staying and hoped to find a hotel.

He claimed that he had no idea that private vehicles without a pass can't hit the streets, but his friend told police that he had reminded him of the pandemic rules after hearing that he was leaving.

For deliberately breaking the emergency rules issued by the government, Yu was given an administrative punishment of detention, police said.

Citywide, police have stepped up the checking of cars since Friday when the city government announced a new push to bring the latest pandemic episode to a close.

Authorities have issued special passes to vehicles used for key purposes for pandemic control, while residents who need to drive their car out of their residential complexes must get an approval from their neighborhood committee.

Police said they're looking out for necessary documents of drivers as well as their PCR test records.

Ti Gong