Hospitals develop streamlined service to ensure prescription supplies to needy

Ti Gong

Local hospitals are opening green channels to streamline the prescription and supply of medicines for residents during the COVID-19 resurgence lockdown.

Special windows have been established so that volunteers or neighborhood committee officials can get prescribe medicines for sick people, most of whom have chronic diseases.

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine said it has set up a special hotline with expert staff to answer the phone and give guidance.

A green channel has been established so medical volunteers can prescribe medicines from different departments in a one-stop operation to reduce trouble and save time.

Many hospital staff also have volunteered to prescribe medicines for neighbors in the same community.

Ti Gong

The hospital also has launched a one-month ceremony for the makeshift hospital under its management on Friday. So far, the hospital has received 3,124 patients.

The facility on Jinian Road in Hongkou District receives patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic infections.

Different from other hospitals, Yueyang makes full use of the features of traditional Chinese medicines by offering a combined Western and TCM therapy as well as carrying out TCM-based exercises.

For recovered patients who are being discharged, the hospital gives each one a gift pack including a special certificate, xiangnang, a fragrant sachet filled with herbs as a metaphor for dispelling evil, and traditional Chinese medicine to further boost their recovery and enhance immunity.