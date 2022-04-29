News / Metro

Hospitals develop streamlined service to ensure prescription supplies to needy

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:15 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
Green channels opened so volunteers or neighborhood committee officials can get medicines for the sick, most of whom have chronic diseases.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:15 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
Hospitals develop streamlined service to ensure prescription supplies to needy
Ti Gong

A staffer from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine answers the volunteers' hotline to prescribe medicine for residents.

Local hospitals are opening green channels to streamline the prescription and supply of medicines for residents during the COVID-19 resurgence lockdown.

Special windows have been established so that volunteers or neighborhood committee officials can get prescribe medicines for sick people, most of whom have chronic diseases.

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine said it has set up a special hotline with expert staff to answer the phone and give guidance.

A green channel has been established so medical volunteers can prescribe medicines from different departments in a one-stop operation to reduce trouble and save time.

Many hospital staff also have volunteered to prescribe medicines for neighbors in the same community.

Hospitals develop streamlined service to ensure prescription supplies to needy
Ti Gong

A doctor at Yueyang Hospital prescribes medicines for a volunteer.

The hospital also has launched a one-month ceremony for the makeshift hospital under its management on Friday. So far, the hospital has received 3,124 patients.

The facility on Jinian Road in Hongkou District receives patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic infections.

Different from other hospitals, Yueyang makes full use of the features of traditional Chinese medicines by offering a combined Western and TCM therapy as well as carrying out TCM-based exercises.

For recovered patients who are being discharged, the hospital gives each one a gift pack including a special certificate, xiangnang, a fragrant sachet filled with herbs as a metaphor for dispelling evil, and traditional Chinese medicine to further boost their recovery and enhance immunity.

Hospitals develop streamlined service to ensure prescription supplies to needy
Ti Gong

Patients and medics give the thumbs-up sign at the Jinian Road makeshift hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Hongkou
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     