News / Metro

Local hospitals gradually resume normal outpatient services

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:18 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
Many treatments will be available during the upcoming 5-day May Day holiday kicking off tomorrow.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:18 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
Local hospitals gradually resume normal outpatient services
Ti Gong

Expert clinics have been resumed at Renji Hospital.

Local hospitals are gradually resuming normal outpatient services to meet demand after shutting down certain treatments and expert clinics due to the COVID-19 resurgence.

The services will also be available during the upcoming 5-day May Day holiday kicking off tomorrow.

Renji Hospital said it has resumed its expert and VIP services and some leading experts' quota for gynecology and oncology patients have been fully booked.

To help patients, its gynecology department established a WeChat group in the early stage of lockdown from late March to offer guidance and consultations to pregnant women.

Dr Zhang Binyuan, director of the hospital's outpatient and emergency office, said the hospital's ordinary outpatient service has never shut during the pandemic and the expert service has been resumed as much as possible to meet patients' needs.

"The east branch of the hospital in the Pudong New Area is offering over 3,000 outpatient services each day. Departments of geriatrics, cardiology, neurology and endocrinology are the most popular as they are the major areas serving patients with chronic diseases," said Zhang.

"We have also resumed professional services like drug changes, endoscopy and peripherally inserted central catheters for patients, no matter their previous treatment was received in Renji or not."

Zhongshan Hospital said its emergency department is available at all time and has been receiving a record high number of patients during the pandemic, as some other facilities have stopped their service.

It has received over 1,000 emergency patients every day recently, up more than 43 percent than usual. It can receive up to 100-odd ambulances a day, a rise of 68 percent.

The hospital said it will resume all outpatient services and its hospitalization service from next week.

Local hospitals gradually resume normal outpatient services

A patient receives an expert consultation at Renji Hospital's oncology department.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Zhongshan Hospital
Pudong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     