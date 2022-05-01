Extra staff on hospital hotlines during COVID-19 resurgence

Leading hospitals have added staff to answer hotlines for residents needing information about medical services, drug prescriptions and nucleic acid testing.

Leading hospitals have added staff to answer hotlines for residents needing information about medical services, drug prescriptions and nucleic acid testing during the COVID-19 resurgence.

Officials from Shanghai 10th People's Hospital said its 24-hour hotline has offered consultations to some 120,000 patients and family members in the past month, and helped solve drug prescription and delivery for patients, who are locked down in their communities.

Ma Chunlian, a hotline staff member, said there have been more than 4,000 calls from residents inquiring about emergency and outpatient services as well as other related problems each day.

The hospital said it is also improving its operation in line with questions and demands from residents, such as streamlining the internet hospital service and online drug prescription.

To better serve the residents, local health authorities have required all leading public hospitals to offer outpatient service from today to Saturday, including the Labor Day holiday.

Shanghai Shenkang Hospital Management Center also organized a free online consultation with participation of some 2,000 top experts from 34 city-level public hospitals today and tomorrow.