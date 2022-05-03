City residents cry foul over spoiled spam

Market regulators in Minhang District are investigating after residents complained about the quality of the canned spam provided by the local government in free gift packs.

The free gift packs, as part of daily supplies amid the COVID-19 lockdown, were delivered by the Pujin Subdistrict government and procured from retail giant Carrefour.

Residents said the spam had obvious signs of worm eggs and abnormal white spots.

The Pujin Subdistrict authorities said on Tuesday that they had stopped delivering the spam immediately following the complaints.

The spam was manufactured by Luohe Wanzhong Poultry Processing Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Henan Shuanghui Group, a major meat processing base in China.

The Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation said that a joint investigation with police is under way into the incident.