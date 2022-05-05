News / Metro

Updated digital map features locations of all PCR test sites in city

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:57 UTC+8, 2022-05-05
People can visit the "Health Cloud Pro" mini-program to use the map and also check for nearest medical care and public health services.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:57 UTC+8, 2022-05-05       0

An updated version of a digital map with the locations of all PCR test sites in Shanghai has been released, local health officials announced Thursday.

The digital map covers many services, such as medical care, public health and physical fitness and aims to provide practical and accurate information.

People can go to the "Health Cloud Pro" mini-program to use the map and check their nearest PCR test sites. Follow by the next three easy steps.

Firstly, go to "Health Cloud Pro" mini-program in WeChat by scanning the QR code below.

Updated digital map features locations of all PCR test sites in city
Ti Gong

The QR code of "Health Cloud Pro" mini-program.

Secondly, click the "Health map" on the first page.

Updated digital map features locations of all PCR test sites in city
Ti Gong

"Health map" on the first page.

Thirdly, click the "Nucleic acid test site" and allow the program to get the exact location. Nearby sites will be listed according to distance, with numbers and routes to get there.

Updated digital map features locations of all PCR test sites in city
Ti Gong

Apart from checking the locations, people can have the sites listed according to their home district and find the sites convenient to visit.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
