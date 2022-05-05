Updated digital map features locations of all PCR test sites in city

People can visit the "Health Cloud Pro" mini-program to use the map and also check for nearest medical care and public health services.

An updated version of a digital map with the locations of all PCR test sites in Shanghai has been released, local health officials announced Thursday.

The digital map covers many services, such as medical care, public health and physical fitness and aims to provide practical and accurate information.

People can go to the "Health Cloud Pro" mini-program to use the map and check their nearest PCR test sites. Follow by the next three easy steps.

Firstly, go to "Health Cloud Pro" mini-program in WeChat by scanning the QR code below.

Secondly, click the "Health map" on the first page.

Thirdly, click the "Nucleic acid test site" and allow the program to get the exact location. Nearby sites will be listed according to distance, with numbers and routes to get there.

Apart from checking the locations, people can have the sites listed according to their home district and find the sites convenient to visit.