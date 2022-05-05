News / Metro

Cycling man found to be positive for COVID-19

  22:24 UTC+8, 2022-05-05       0
A man riding a shared bicycle on the streets of Hongkou District on Thursday afternoon was found to be positive for COVID-19, Shanghai police said.
Ti Gong

A police officer (left) stops the man, riding a shared bicycle, for a check on the Sichuan Road N. bridge at 5pm on Thursday.

A man cycling on the streets of Hongkou District on Thursday afternoon was found to be COVID-19 positive, Shanghai police announced.

The district police stopped the 41-year-old man surnamed Zhang, riding a shared bicycle, on the Sichuan Road N. bridge for a check at 5pm on Thursday, and found that his last polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result was positive.

Police immediately called disease control staff, who took him away for quarantine.

An investigation showed that Zhang got a call from disease control authorities on Thursday noon, notifying him that he had tested positive and asking him to stay put for transfer to a quarantine site.

However, Zhang decided to escape and left home without a permit.

Zhang could face the criminal charge of impeding the prevention and control of infectious disease, police said.

Ti Gong

The man (right) prepares to be taken away to quarantine.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Hongkou
