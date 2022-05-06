News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 245 confirmed cases, 4,024 local asymptomatic infections

  09:50 UTC+8, 2022-05-06
The city reported 245 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 4,024 local asymptomatic infections, two imported asymptomatic infections and 12 deaths on Thursday.
The city reported 245 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 4,024 local asymptomatic infections, two imported asymptomatic infections and 12 deaths on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Of all the local infections, 181 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 64 confirmed patients and 4,001 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

245 local cases

The first 64 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 75th to 245th patient used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 12 new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 4,001 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 23 were found in the screening of high-risk groups.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 4.

The second case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 4.

The new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital, while 16 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 1,390 patients and 10,407 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 5, of all the 55,131 local confirmed cases, 45,494 have been discharged upon recovery and 9,122 are still hospitalized, including 526 severe cases and 95 critical cases. A total of 515 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,590 imported cases, 4,579 have been discharged upon recovery and 11 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
