Shanghai Metro network grinding to a halt

  14:25 UTC+8, 2022-05-10       0
Shanghai's Metro network was suspended at 1am Tuesday completely and will remain closed until further notice, the subway operator Shentong Metro announced.
Imaginechina

A passenger waits for Metro Line 6 at the Century Avenue Station amid the COVID-19 resurgence.

Shanghai's Metro network was suspended at 1am Tuesday completely and will remain closed until further notice, the subway operator Shentong Metro announced.

Metro Lines 6 and 16 in the Pudong New Area, which are the only two lines still operating, will suspend services beginning this afternoon.

Metro officials did not disclose the rationale behind the service suspension.

Most of the Metro system has been suspended since early April to aid COVID-19 prevention and control.

Line 6 runs between Oriental Sports Center Station and Gangcheng Road Station, while Line 16 operates between Longyang Road Station and Dishui Lake Station in the Lingang area.


