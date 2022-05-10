News / Metro

Egg on the face for convenience store outlet in Jiading


Ti Gong

An official checks relevant materials at the convenience store.

An outlet of convenience store giant FamilyMart in suburban Shanghai will be fined for selling food items past their expiry date, the city's market watchdog said on Tuesday.

The Shengxin Road outlet of FamilyMart in Jiading District was found selling expired quail eggs, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The expired eggs were packed on October 9 and 20, 2021, respectively, with an expiry period of 180 days.

Officials said they held an inspection at the convenience store immediately on receiving residents' complaints on April 29.

The convenience store will be fined 15,000 yuan (US$2,232) by the suburban district's market regulators for violating China's food safety law. The expired food items have been confiscated.

﻿
