News / Metro

Jinshan caravans converted into COVID-19 testing site

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:56 UTC+8, 2022-05-11       0
Suburban Jinshan District has converted two caravans, which were previously used for camping, into nucleic acid testing sites as businesses slowly open up in the district.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:56 UTC+8, 2022-05-11       0
Jinshan caravans converted into COVID-19 testing site
Ti Gong

A caravan is used as a nucleic acid testing site.

Jinshan caravans converted into COVID-19 testing site
Ti Gong

Shanghai's outlying Jinshan District is converting caravans, roadside kiosks, and rest stations into nucleic acid testing sites.

Jinshan is among the city's first districts to have achieved zero community transmission for COVID-19. Businesses have slowly begun to reopen, as have factories.

Since a negative nucleic acid test report taken within 48 hours is required for work resumption, the district has opened more than 200 testing sites. Two caravans, which were used for camping, have been converted as mobile testing venues. One of them was put into use last Friday outside a factory in Fengjing Town.

"Our camping sites were very popular before the pandemic struck, but this year there were very few visitors. So we decided to convert the caravans into testing sites," a local official, who refused to disclose his name, said.

Jinshan caravans converted into COVID-19 testing site
Ti Gong

A nucleic acid testing site in the middle of a park.

A worker, Zhao Feng, said the mobile testing sites are "very convenient."

"Previously, it took me about a half an hour to get to the nearest testing site. But now it is almost at my doorstep."

The district government said it would make the best of its resources to facilitate work resumption.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Jinshan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     