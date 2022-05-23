News / Metro

Medics take a break from work to spend time among flowers

﻿ Lin Lixin
﻿ Li Qian
Lin Lixin Li Qian
  23:03 UTC+8, 2022-05-23       0
Jinshan District invited medical workers to enjoy some time among flowers at tourist spots that were closed for nearly two months before opening the gates to the public.
﻿ Lin Lixin
﻿ Li Qian
Lin Lixin Li Qian
  23:03 UTC+8, 2022-05-23       0

The Huakaihaishang Ecological Park invited medical workers to enjoy the blossoming flowers before opening its doors to the public after being shut for nearly two months.

Before it opens the gates to the public again on Tuesday, local medical workers and community staff were invited to enjoy the cavalcade of colorful flowers in appreciation of their work in the anti-virus fight.

Medics take a break from work to spend time among flowers
Zhuang Yi / Ti Gong

A sightseeing tricycle at Huakaihaishang Ecological Park.

Sweet william catchfly, cornflower, and Lavatera arborea are in full bloom. On both sides of the roads, small flowers like the wood forget-me-not, viper's bugloss, and pot marigold cover the grass.

The colored petals delighted Li Feng, a general practitioner at the community healthcare center in Zhujing Town. He has been engaged in preventing and controlling the recent COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning.

"I haven't been in touch with nature for a long time. Walking in the park makes me happy," said Li as the sounds of the shutter clicks reverberated across the park. "I sent some photos to my colleagues who could not come today. They are on duty for the nucleic acid tests."

Medics take a break from work to spend time among flowers
Zhuang Yi / Ti Gong

Shutterbugs at Huakaihaishang Ecological Park.

The medics had to queue up outside the ticket office and maintain a distance of 2 meters. They also had to get their temperatures checked and scan the venue's QR code. From Tuesday, these procedures will be compulsory for visitors to the park.

An emergency isolation point has also been set up outside the park.

Medics take a break from work to spend time among flowers
Zhuang Yi / Ti Gong

According to the Jinshan Culture and Tourism Bureau, five tourist spots will open for trial operation this week. Besides Huakaihaishang, Langxia Ecological Park and Jinshan City Beach will reopen on Tuesday, while Luxiang Fruit Park and Tinglin Park will reopen on Friday.

During the trial runs, entry will be limited to 30 percent of the capacity, and less than 75 percent after June 1.

Visitors have to reserve online, scan QR codes and show the negative nucleic acid test results at the entrance gates before they are allowed inside the venues.

Medics take a break from work to spend time among flowers
Ti Gong

Jinshan City Beach

The way to make appointments:

1. Search "文旅一码游" on the WeChat mini-program;

2. Choose "Jinshan District (金山区)" and the tourist attraction and fill in the personal information.

Medics take a break from work to spend time among flowers

The WeChat mini-program "文旅一码游" for making appointments.

Tel:

Jinshan City Beach: 021-57936507

Langxia Ecological Park: 021-57395422

Huakaihaishang Ecological Park: 021-57320668

Luxiang Fruit Park: 021-57205782

Tinglin Park: 021-67230023

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Jinshan
Jinshan City Beach
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     