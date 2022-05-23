Medics take a break from work to spend time among flowers

Jinshan District invited medical workers to enjoy some time among flowers at tourist spots that were closed for nearly two months before opening the gates to the public.

The Huakaihaishang Ecological Park invited medical workers to enjoy the blossoming flowers before opening its doors to the public after being shut for nearly two months.

Before it opens the gates to the public again on Tuesday, local medical workers and community staff were invited to enjoy the cavalcade of colorful flowers in appreciation of their work in the anti-virus fight.



Zhuang Yi / Ti Gong

Sweet william catchfly, cornflower, and Lavatera arborea are in full bloom. On both sides of the roads, small flowers like the wood forget-me-not, viper's bugloss, and pot marigold cover the grass.

The colored petals delighted Li Feng, a general practitioner at the community healthcare center in Zhujing Town. He has been engaged in preventing and controlling the recent COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning.



"I haven't been in touch with nature for a long time. Walking in the park makes me happy," said Li as the sounds of the shutter clicks reverberated across the park. "I sent some photos to my colleagues who could not come today. They are on duty for the nucleic acid tests."



Zhuang Yi / Ti Gong

The medics had to queue up outside the ticket office and maintain a distance of 2 meters. They also had to get their temperatures checked and scan the venue's QR code. From Tuesday, these procedures will be compulsory for visitors to the park.

An emergency isolation point has also been set up outside the park.



Zhuang Yi / Ti Gong

According to the Jinshan Culture and Tourism Bureau, five tourist spots will open for trial operation this week. Besides Huakaihaishang, Langxia Ecological Park and Jinshan City Beach will reopen on Tuesday, while Luxiang Fruit Park and Tinglin Park will reopen on Friday.

During the trial runs, entry will be limited to 30 percent of the capacity, and less than 75 percent after June 1.



Visitors have to reserve online, scan QR codes and show the negative nucleic acid test results at the entrance gates before they are allowed inside the venues.



Ti Gong

The way to make appointments:



1. Search "文旅一码游" on the WeChat mini-program;

2. Choose "Jinshan District (金山区)" and the tourist attraction and fill in the personal information.

Tel:

Jinshan City Beach: 021-57936507

Langxia Ecological Park: 021-57395422

Huakaihaishang Ecological Park: 021-57320668

Luxiang Fruit Park: 021-57205782

Tinglin Park: 021-67230023