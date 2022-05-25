Construction work on Legoland resort resumes

Workers are back at the Legoland Shanghai Resort construction site after a brief pause due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They are operating under closed-loop management.

Ti Gong

Work on the Legoland Shanghai Resort, which was halted due to the pandemic, resumed in the city's southwest Jinshan District on Wednesday.

Construction began in November last year, and work on the pile foundation is scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter of this year.



Workers are currently under closed-loop management for pandemic prevention and control.



Ti Gong

The resort has been funded by investments from Shanghai Jinshan Urban Construction Investment Group, KIRKBI, Merlin Entertainments and CMC Inc, and is tipped to open in 2024.



Covering over 318,000 square meters in Fengjing, an ancient watertown in Jinshan, and located roughly 70 kilometers from the city center, it will include a theme park, a themed hotel, and supporting commercial facilities.



It will have eight themed areas that will cover the majority of the signature and popular attractions and rides found at Legoland parks around the world. Notably, it will be the first Legoland park to feature a well-known Lego product line based on the timeless Chinese legend "Monkey King."