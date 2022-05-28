Reopening of marriage registration centers heralds return to normalcy

The marriage registration center in Jinshan District reopened on Saturday after a two-month closure due to the COVID-19 resurgence.

Ti Gong

A young couple from local Fengjing Town became the first to tie the knot.

The bride, surnamed Yuan, wore a white dress and wedding veil to commemorate the great moment in her life.

"The lockdown delayed our marriage," she said. "But it's not a totally bad thing. During lockdown, both of us became community volunteers, during which we came to know each other better. Today, we were married. My father's restaurant has also reopened. Everything is getting better."

According to the newly-wed, they can freely move in the district, with a negative nucleic acid testing result within 48 hours.

Ti Gong

Marriage registration centers in suburban districts such as Fengxian, Qingpu and Chongming districts have also reopened.

Reservations are required.

Lovebirds should prepare negative nucleic acid test results within 48 hours and green health code for entry.

They are required to scan the venue code or have their health condition verified via a device called "digital sentry."

They are not allowed to have company if not necessary when tying the knot. Marriage certificate issuing ceremonies are suspended.

They should wear masks and go through temperature checks.