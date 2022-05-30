COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 confirmed cases, 61 local asymptomatic infections

Meanwhile, 122 confirmed patients and 2,348 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 61 local asymptomatic infections and two imported asymptomatic infections on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

29 confirmed cases

The first three patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 4th patient tested positive during the screening of the high-risk group.

The 5th and 6th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 61 infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 20.

The second case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan who arrived at the local airport on May 22.

The new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 122 confirmed patients and 2,348 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 29, of all the 57,986 local confirmed cases, 55,909 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,489 are still hospitalized, including 90 severe cases and 28 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,610 imported cases, 4,603 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized.



