News / Metro

Full restoration of city from June 1 midnight

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:58 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0
Public transportation will be restored and residents in precautionary areas will be able to leave their residential compounds freely and use their private cars.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:58 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0

Inner-city public transportation, including buses and Metro service, will be restored in full from June 1, with the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence effectively brought under control in Shanghai, the municipal government announced on Monday.

All residents in areas other than medium- and high-risk, locked-down and controlled areas will be able to leave their compounds freely and use their private cars from 12am on Wednesday.

Community committees, property owners' committees or property management firms are prohibited from restricting residents' movement in any manner, according to the announcement.

Taxis, including those hailed on the Internet, will also restore normal operation, needing no pass to hit the road.

However, people who want to leave Shanghai in their private cars still need to submit applications to authorities on previously announced rules, the government said.

Residents are reminded to observe pandemic control rules when using various transportation tools and entering certain venues.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     