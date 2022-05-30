Full restoration of city from June 1 midnight

Public transportation will be restored and residents in precautionary areas will be able to leave their residential compounds freely and use their private cars.

Inner-city public transportation, including buses and Metro service, will be restored in full from June 1, with the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence effectively brought under control in Shanghai, the municipal government announced on Monday.

All residents in areas other than medium- and high-risk, locked-down and controlled areas will be able to leave their compounds freely and use their private cars from 12am on Wednesday.

Community committees, property owners' committees or property management firms are prohibited from restricting residents' movement in any manner, according to the announcement.

Taxis, including those hailed on the Internet, will also restore normal operation, needing no pass to hit the road.

However, people who want to leave Shanghai in their private cars still need to submit applications to authorities on previously announced rules, the government said.

Residents are reminded to observe pandemic control rules when using various transportation tools and entering certain venues.