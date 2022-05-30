News / Metro

Companies hit for bad products ahead of Children's Day

﻿ Hu Min
  17:17 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0
Authorities exposed several cases of dangerous and bogus products and handed out heavy fines.
Shanghai's market regulators exposed several cases of substandard products for children on Monday, ahead of China's Children's Day on Wednesday.

The Hanghai Tuozhi Culture Development Co Ltd was fined 80,000 yuan (US$12,032) for selling auto toys without 3C (China Compulsory Certification) signs, which is against China's compulsory certification regulations, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

In another case, a businessman surnamed Xin was fined over 58,000 yuan for sub-contracting to to producer making substandard and bogus students' uniforms which failed safety standards.

Zhenxi Furniture Co Ltd was fined nearly 40,000 yuan by the Jiading District's market watchdog for manufacturing unsafe chairs for children that failed quality tests.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
