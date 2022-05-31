News / Metro

Business registration now easier with new measures

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:57 UTC+8, 2022-05-31       0
Local market regulators released 12 measures that provide easier access for the registration of market entities in an effort to boost their confidence and vitality.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:57 UTC+8, 2022-05-31       0

Shanghai's market regulators released 12 measures on Tuesday that provide easier access for the registration of market entities in an effort to boost their confidence and vitality with the COVID-19 resurgence waning.

The new measures include improving e-registration services, expanding the application process for e-versions of business licenses and extending the transition period for new and old version material applications, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The city's market authorities are providing online report, signing, review and license-issuing services for applicants, which cover the entire market entity registration, seal carving, insurance affairs' handling and bank account opening process, alleviating paper submissions and making services more efficient.

Moreover, the application segments for e-version business licenses and seals have been expanded, including business registration, annual report publishing, tax-affair handling, social insurance and public accumulation funds, and banking affairs.

Additionally, market regulators have improved a mechanism that helps companies unable to resume normal operations due to the virus surge.

Under the mechanism, they can suspend their business operations for up to three years without revoking their licences.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     