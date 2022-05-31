Cancer patients can now get help online, hospital said

Help is there. You can still stay at home and the best doctors in Shanghai are there for you.

The Shanghai Cancer Center has launched a specialist Internet service to help patients amid the restrictions of the pandemic.

Previously, Internet hospital service was only offered by ordinary doctors, while top experts only provided offline services.

But many patients now need the services of the specialists who conducted their operations.

So, the hospital decided to add its top experts into its online service.

"Patients now can log on to the hospital's public WeChat account to reserve the expert's online service at 5pm a day in advance.

After uploading their medical records and leaving questions, the experts will answer their questions and take online consultations," said Dong Feng, the hospital's outpatient office director.