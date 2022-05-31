News / Metro

Oriental Pearl TV Tower, city parks set to reopen

A number of tourist attractions and parks across Shanghai will reopen on Wednesday, with the visitor number kept below 50 percent of their normal daily maximum, operators announced.

The landmark Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area will operate between 10am and 8pm from Wednesday, with a negative nucleic acid test result within the previous 72 hours required to gain entry.

Real-name reservation is mandatory and visitors are also required to have their health condition verified via a device called "digital sentry" before entering the popular site.

The tower's 259-meter transparent sightseeing corridor and 90-meter sightseeing corridor will reopen but the rest of the facilities will remain closed.

The number of passengers inside elevators will be limited.

Thorough disinfection will be conducted inside the tower daily to eliminate potential hazards.

Also, Hengshan Park and Guangqi Park in Xuhui District, Century Park in Pudong, Jiabei Countryside Park in suburban Jiading District, Chenshan Botanical Garden in suburban Songjiang District, and Dalian Road greenland in Yangpu District will reopen from Wednesday.

Visitors must have a negative nucleic acid test result within the previous 72 hours for admission.

They must wear masks and their temperature will be checked. They should keep at least a 2-meter social distance during tours.

The Shanghai Zoo will reopen from Thursday, with the volume of visitors kept below 50,000 daily.

The zoo's indoor venues will remain closed. Gathering activities such as dancing and chorus singing are banned.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
