Qingpu unveils measures to support foreign-funded firms

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Qingpu District on Tuesday issued 30 policies and measures to revitalize economic development, including steps to boost the confidence of foreign-funded enterprises, while supporting them to resume normal production and operation as the COVID-19 pandemic fades.

Efforts will be beefed up to help foreign-funded firms tackle difficulties in logistics and supply of pandemic prevention items and ensure that big foreign-capital projects in the suburban district can proceed smoothly, the Qingpu government announced.

A quarterly round-table conference mechanism between government authorities and foreign-funded companies will be established to help them solve problems during their operation. Special funds to support the development of regional headquarters of multinational corporations have been earmarked by the district government.

Customs clearance facilitation measures will be taken for foreign trade companies in Qingpu, enabling them to handle customs clearance affairs online. Green channels improving customs clearance efficiency will be opened for key enterprises.

Tax-related preferential policies for foreign trade firms are also included in the plan.

A slate of social welfare, rent, tax and subsidy bailout policies will target some of the worst-hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence such as catering, retail, tourism, civil aviation and transportation as well as small companies and individual businesses in the district.

Activities and festivals boosting consumption will be held and subsidies will be offered to businesses who get involved.

A number of import and export trade platforms will be cultivated highlighting key strategic tasks such as the China International Import Expo, the Hongqiao International Hub, Qingpu New City and the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Measures to boost employment of university graduates such as recruitment campaigns as well as tax and subsidy support for recruitment companies will be taken as well.

The duration of food operation and manufacturing licenses and wine retail permits will be extended if they expire, according to the Qingpu government.