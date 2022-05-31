News / Metro

32 tourist sites in Shanghai to resume service

Thirty-two A-level tourist attractions in Shanghai, including the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, reopened on Wednesday, the city's cultural and tourism authorities announced.
Thirty-two A-level tourist attractions in Shanghai reopened on Wednesday, the local cultural and tourism authorities announced as the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

They include the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Century Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, Fengjing Ancient Town, Sheshan National Forest Park, Yuehu Sculpture Park, Jinshanzui Fishing Village, Jinshan City Beach, Guangfulin Relics Park, Luxun Park, and Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden).

The list also covers Cool Docks, Dongping National Forest Park, Florentia Village, Langxia Countryside Park, the Shanghai International Fashion Center Scenic Area and the Zhangma Scenic Area, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The first batch of scenic spots to reopen meets the criteria that most of their sightseeing areas are outdoors or at least 50 percent of their tourist facilities are outdoors, the administration noted.

A negative nucleic acid test result within the previous 72 hours is required to gain entry.

Meanwhile, more than 550 hotels in Shanghai, nearly 40 percent of them high-end establishments, will resume guest reception from Wednesday, Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said on Tuesday night based on its statistics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
