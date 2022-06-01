Airport links in Shanghai getting back to normal

Travelers are requested to show a PCR report within 72 hours and scan the venue code before getting on the bus.

Airport links in Shanghai resumed today as the city gets back normal, following the inner-city transportation restoration measures, the airport bus company said on Tuesday.

There are seven airport connections in city, including Line 1 (between the Hongqiao hub and the Pudong airport), Line 2 (between Yan'an Road E. and the Pu'an Road Station and the Pudong airport), Line 4 (between the Hongkou Staduim and the Pudong airport), Line 5 (between the northern square of the Shanghai Railway Station and the Pudong airport) and Line 9 (between the Xinzhuang Metro Station and the Pudong airport) as well as the circle line connecting Hangchenggang Station and the Pudong airport and the night bus connecting the Hongqiao hub and the Pudong airport.

Residents who need to take the bus can check the official WeChat account "Konggangbashi" (空港巴士) for operating time of each line.

